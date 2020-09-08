Actor, comedian and one of our favourite TV stars Sue Perkins has set off on an exciting adventure to explore the US-Mexico border for her latest series on BBC One. Filmed last year, Sue Perkins: Along the US-Mexico Border sees the former Great British Bake Off presenter exploring some of the best sights, cuisines and cultures in various vibrant cities and towns across the pond.

Sue on her new show, Along the US-Mexico border

But when she's not busy exploring overseas, she can be found at home with her partner, fellow TV presenter Anna Richardson. So who is Anna? Here's all you need to know about their relationship below...

Who is Anna Richardson?

TV fans may recognise Anna Richardson from shows like Naked Attraction and The Secret Eaters. The presenter, writer and journalist began her career working on The Big Breakfast in 2004, before moving on to work on shows such as Supersize vs Superskinny, The Sex Education Show and Supershoppers. In 2016, Anna then began hosting hugely popular yet controversial show Naked Attraction.

Anna is also a TV presenter

When did Anna Richardson and Sue Perkins meet?

Anna, 47, had an 18-year relationship with film director Charles Martin before meeting her current partner. In 2014, Anna met Sue at a Halloween party shortly after her split from her husband, and the couple have been happily together ever since. Sue was previously in a relationship with comedian and TV presenter Rhona Cameron.

Anna and Sue met at a party in 2014

What has Anna said about their relationship?

Anna has opened up about the night she met Sue in the past. She gushed: "That night was one of the most extraordinary, memorable evenings where literally the planets aligned. Something was in the air that night, and that was the night we got together. There was an absolute understanding between us, and we've been together ever since. And it's been profound for me." How lovely!

