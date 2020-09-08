Lily James wows fans in new official trailer for Netflix's Rebecca We cannot wait for this!

The official trailer for Netflix film Rebecca has finally landed and it certainly does not disappoint. The upcoming thriller, adapted from the classic novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, stars Armie Hammer and Downton Abbey's Lily James as a newly married young couple who find themselves thrust into disarray due to the shadow of a former lover. Watch the trailer below...

MORE: Will there be a season two of Netflix's Away?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix release official trailer for Rebecca

Plenty of fans were thrilled with the trailer's release, and took to Twitter to share their excitement. Writing underneath Netflix's tweet of the teaser, one person wrote: "Lily James has nailed every single one of her past roles and this will be no different."

MORE: Netflix's I'm Thinking of Ending Things: full explanation of confusing film

Lily with co-star Armie Hammer

Another echoed the praise for the leading star, writing: "Personally, Lily James is the best British actress I've seen in 5 years. She's amazing." A third person tweeted: "OMGOMGOMGOMG!!!!!! I'm so excited," while a fourth simply said: "Can't wait!"

The official synopsis for the film reads: "After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband's imposing family estate on a windswept English coast.

The film is out in October

"Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas)."

Lily previously spoke about her role in the adaptation, revealing that the part left her suffering "panic attacks". Speaking about the role at a BAFTA masterclass held last year, Lily said: "I found it really hard to let go of the character [de Winter]. She’s really bullied and gaslighted, she lives in a difficult headspace. I kept having panic attacks after it finished, I couldn’t shake it off."

Rebecca will be released on Netflix on October 21, and also stars Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.