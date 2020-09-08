Fans of hit ITV drama Doc Martin were left feeling disappointed earlier this week when it was announced that the series would not be returning after the release of series ten.

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains why Doc Martin is coming to an end

The show, which has been a huge hit with its loyal fan based since it began in 2004, stars Martin Clunes as the cantankerous Doc Martin as he treats patients in the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn.

The tenth and final series next year, but, sadly, that'll be the last time we see the Doc on our screens. Now, leading star Martin has explained the reasons behind the show's finish.

Martin Clunes appeared on Wednesday Loose Women

Appearing on Tuesday's Loose Women, the actor said: "Well, all good things have to come to an end. I'm sure there's lots of people who aren't fans of the show who think it's terribly repetitive anyway, but we're at huge pains not to repeat ourselves."

He went on: "And I just think we've sort of done everything. It would be so great to carry on but I don't think we could keep it as good. We've got such a lovely cast, and it's been sixteen years."

Martin has played the lead for 16 years

The Men Behaving Badly star continued: "When I did Saving Grace, the film it was sort of grew out of [his daughter] Emily was born during that and last year, she drove herself down to Cornwall! It's amazing, but all the crew and cast, we bump into each other's children every few years and watch them grow up and flourishing and just being down there is heaven."

When the news of the show's end was announced, Martin's wife and Doc Martin producer Philippa Braithwaite released a statement which read: "We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

"The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time." We'll miss you, Doc!

