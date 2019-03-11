Everything you need to know about new BBC comedy Warren Warren airs Mondays at 9pm on BBC 1

From Fleabag to After Life, This Time with Alan Partridge to Derry Girls, Spring 2019 has been considered an exciting time for TV comedy. One show that should also be on your radar is Warren, a primetime fish-out-of-water BBC comedy that airs every Monday. Here's everything you need to know about the hilarious show:

What is Warren about?

The sitcom tells the story of Warren Thompson, a difficult driving instructor who is forced to uproot his life in the south and move up to Preston, Lancashire, when his partner Anne's father falls ill. Moving in with Anne's two teenage stepsons, Warren finds himself stuck in a bleak and mundane job surrounded by people he hates. All Warren wants is an easy life, but his naturally pedantic and argumentative personality keeps that from ever happening.

Who stars in the show?

Warren sees Men Behaving Badly's Martin Clunes in his first comedic role for ten years as the titular character, having previously promised to only appear in more serious dramas. "I had kind of told myself that I didn’t want to do another sitcom," he said, "but the script was just so funny that I didn't want anyone else to do it."

Alongside Martin, Early Doors actress Lisa Millett appears as Warren's long-suffering partner Anne. Newcomers Tim Preston and Oscar Morgan are the family's newest additions, with the young actors playing Anne's sons Charlie and Danny.

Where was Warren filmed?

Despite its northern setting, Warren was actually filmed in Cardiff, the home of many BBC programmes. While shooting on location, members of the public often mistook the show for real life as the cast grew in closeness.

"There was a lot of corpsing in the first week," Lisa Millett, who plays Anne revealed. "Brilliantly funny dialogue is so difficult to deliver when you are all in a constant state of trying not to laugh. It was a stroke of genius in the scheduling because from day one we were a family.” When is Warren on?

Warren airs Mondays at 9pm on BBC 1, with the first episode being shown on the 25th February. Fans can catch up on the previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.