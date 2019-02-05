When will Doc Martin be on our screens again? Not too long now...

Martin Clunes is back on our screens for his new documentary, Martin Clunes: Island of America, which will begin on Tuesday 5 February on ITV, starting at 9pm. The four-episode docuseries will see the Doc Martin star travel around the American coastline and discover everything from how Hawaiian individuals are dealing with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption from learning how to make Tabasco chili sauce in Louisiana. While we are extremely excited about Martin's new documentary, the questions on all our lips is when his alter ego Martin Ellingham will be back on air for the new series of Doc Martin?

Martin Clunes will return for series nine of Doc Martin

The 57-year-old is best known and loved for his role as Martin Ellingham in the ITV series Doc Martin and we are patiently awaiting the arrival of series nine after the last episode aired in November 2017. Luckily, it has been revealed that the wait shouldn’t be much longer! Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Martin explained that the beloved Doctor will appear back on our screen every other year. And since every series starts in September, this means that we should be seeing Dr Martin Ellingham and long-suffering wife Louisa Glasson in September 2019 and we, for one, can't wait!

However, we must cherish this series as it seems our favourite grumpy GP will not be returning to our screens after series nine. Although Martin explains nothing is set in stone, speaking to Digital Spy in 2017: "ITV has commissioned the ninth (series). We don't have a commission beyond that. Ask me again in two years." In the meantime all we can do is keep our fingers crossed that when Doc Martin appears back on our TV's at the end of the year that it won't be for the last time!

