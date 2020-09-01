While fans patiently wait for series ten of Doc Martin, the nightly repeats on ITV are sure to keep them going. The medical drama, which first aired on screens back in 2004, stars Martin Clunes as the titular character, a surgeon who moves to Cornwall and becomes a GP after developing a fear of blood.

MORE: Doc Martin star Martin Clunes was unrecognisable at start of his career – take a look back

Fans are eagerly awaiting series ten of Doc Martin

A number of other famous faces have popped up in the show for cameo appearances such as Miriam Margolyes, Chris O'Dowd and Gemma Jones. But it seems that one star in particular surprised fans the most, and there's a sweet story behind her stint in the drama. Sigourney Weaver, best known for her roles in some of the popular sci-fi films over the years such as Alien, appeared in Doc Martin back in 2015 for its eighth series.

MORE: Doc Martin: Meet the cast of the popular long-running show

Sigourney played American tourist Beth in the show

The Academy Award-nominee played the part of an American tourist in the show, who finds herself feeling unwell during her trip to the Cornish village of Portwenn, and pays a visit to the doctor. It turns out, that Sigourney's role was orchestrated by her close friendship with Doc Martin star Selina Cadell, who plays Mrs Tishell, with whom Sigourney has been friends since 1974.

Sigourney Weaver has been firm friends with Doc Martin star Selina Cadell since 1974

In addition to her bond with the ITV actress, Sigourney then appeared on an episode of The Johnathan Ross Show prior to her cameo alongside Martin Clunes and mentioned her friendship with his co-star. Afterwards, Martin's wife Philippa Braithwaite, who is also a producer on the show, then reached out to the actress and the rest, as they say, is history!

Sigourney is considered a Hollywood legend

Sigourney is often considered one of greatest film actress' in recent years. She's predominantly known for her work in titles such as Alien, Gorillas in the Mist, Ghostbusters and Working Girl. The 70-year-old has been nominated for plenty of accolades throughout her career including three Oscars, three BAFTA Awards, one of which she won, and seven Golden Globes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.