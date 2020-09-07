Martin Clunes confirms devastating news - and Doc Martin fans won't be happy Doc Martin fans have one more series of the hit show to look forward to before it concludes

Martin Clunes has confirmed some sad news for Doc Martin fans: that the next series will be the show's last.

READ: 8 surprising celebrity cameos in your favourite TV dramas from Inspector Morse to Doc Martin

The show follows the cantankerous Doc Martin as he treats patients in the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn where he spent holidays as a child, and has been a huge hit with viewers since it began airing in 2004.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin makes rare comment on family life in lockdown

Speaking about the decision to finish the show following season ten, which will begin filming in 2021 and air later that year, Martin and producer Philippa Braithwaite released a statement which read: "We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

"When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

Martin opened up about finishing the show after season ten

"However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it."

Sigourney Weaver has been one of many guest stars over the years

Polly Hill, ITV's head of drama, added: "I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years. I am pleased that we are making series ten, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close." We'll be sad seeing it come to an end too!

READ: Doc Martin star Martin Clunes was unrecognisable at start of his career – take a look back

The series has welcomed its fair share of guest stars over the years, with most notably Academy Award-nominee Sigourney Weaver visiting the Cornish village of Portwenn. Her role was orchestrated by her close friendship with Doc Martin star Selina Cadell, who plays Mrs Tishell, with whom Sigourney has been friends since 1974.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.