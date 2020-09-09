Piers Morgan was forced to defend himself during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain after concerns were raised for his health. The TV presenter was asked by his co-star Susanna Reid about his wellbeing after coughing during the headlines at the start of the show.

Susanna said: "Can I just ask, because our viewers will want a health check, there was a little cough during the headlines..." Piers, taken aback by the question, retorted: "You are allowed to cough without it actually being the end of the world!"

Piers and Susanna were discussing Piers' health on Wednesday's GMB

Pushing further, Susanna added: "Are you okay?" before her co-star stated firmly: "I had a frog in my throat!" Susanna then joked: "That's good because if you needed a test you'd probably be sent all over the country for it!"

Piers had a brush with coronavirus earlier in the year when he had to take time off work to recover from coronavirus-like symptoms. Luckily, the presenter received a negative test.

Piers and Susanna on Good Morning Britain

The Life Stories host's assurance on his health comes soon after he was mocked by Susanna for his wife Celia's column "fat shaming" Piers! Reading excerpts from her work on Tuesday's GMB, Piers recited: "I have no issue with my husband's GMB co-host calling him a 'chubster' on live television.

"He, like me, is of the belief that a little bit of fat-shaming where it's due can be a good thing, and there's something shameful about the amount of blue cheese and Bordeaux that man's put away over the past six months. Moreover, the insults will actually help him lose the weight, he rightfully insists. Something our PC GPs might want to bear in mind for their next chubster patient shuffles through the door. I totally agree!"

Piers then added: "Like a lot of people through lockdown, especially when you bust your ankle up, I have! I'm carrying too much weight. I am carrying too much weight. I reckon I put on at least half a stone, three quarters of a stone. I need to be fat-shamed to get it off."

