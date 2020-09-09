Martin Lewis reveals his wife has been robbed in shocking ordeal Lara Lewington also recounted her experience on Instagram

Martin Lewis has revealed that his wife Lara Lewington was subjected to an upsetting robbery this week. The Money Saving Expert founder, 48, took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, while also linking to Lara's full account on her Instagram page.

He wrote: "Last night a moped swerved to the curb & passenger snatched Mrs MSE's mobile. Shaken, I called police to report. 15mins later a kind cyclist called, he'd found it in road. We got it back… #irony thieves dump tech journo's phone as not gd enuff."

Lara – who shares a seven-year-old daughter, Sapphire, with Martin – recounted the upsetting experience in a lengthy post with her followers. The TV presenter, 41, shared a photo of her phone, with a broken screen, writing: "Smashed after motorbike snatch and grab theft, but not so smashing it seems – I got it back.

Martin Lewis's wife Lara Lewington was robbed for her mobile phone

"Last night whilst out walking, a motorcycle swerved at speed, and the pillion rider grabbed my phone out of my hand. As I felt someone behind me, for a split second I’d thought it was an accident happening and hoped the person was okay, then by the time I could turn around my phone was gone - with terrifying pace and accuracy. So focussed on mask and hand sanitising these days, I guess I’d forgotten to be so vigilant about this.

"Obviously I was immediately grateful not to be hurt, and that my daughter wasn't there to witness it - just a bit gutted I'd lost so many photos after a series of inexplicable backup fails.

Lara recounted the incident on her Instagram page

"After my husband called the police (whilst I mentally figured out the frustrating and time-consuming admin I'd need to do), shockingly via a call 'home' he got a message from a kind cyclist who had found the phone minutes later (thieves had dumped it) - and despite how damaged it was, and the coronavirus risk, had picked it up and tried to find its owner.

"Despite some initial weariness, we explained, to his shock, what had happened and asked if he'd meet us in a busy place. He was happy to. We jumped in a black cab to get there, told Junior the cabbie the story (he was outraged, and kindly decided to wait with us whilst we checked this wasn't part two of the scam). But when we got there, Sam the cyclist, was an honest nice man, and returned my phone. The screen smashed, but the photos intact. Police report updated.

The couple have been married since May 2009

"The moral of the story? Have an old smartphone that not even a thief thinks is worth having. (And yes, it does say 7003 e-mails, who'd want to deal with them (don't worry I have dealt with them all on laptop)?!)"

