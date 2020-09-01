Piers Morgan reveals how he badly hurt his ankle on holiday The pair have been enjoying their summer holidays

Piers Morgan opened up about his damaged ankle following his return to Good Morning Britain, admitting that he had planned to get fit on his holiday to the South of France before he twisted his ankle while leaving a restaurant.

While telling his colleagues exactly what happened to his damaged foot, Susanna jokily asked Piers if he had a few drinks before the accident, to which he replied: "There was a little bit of alcohol involved," before adding: "No, it was a dip in the field." His co-host then joked: "He tripped after a few glasses of wine!"

Piers hurt his ankle on holiday

Piers previously revealed that he ripped a tendon in his leg and was having to use crutches to get around. The 55-year-old shared the news by posting a snapshot of himself in crutches whilst posing with his boys. "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day Two of a six-week holiday)."

He has posted photo poking fun at his injury since, including one of himself nursing a beer, writing: "Sprained foot update: medicine kicking in nicely." He shared another snap of himself soaking his foot in cold water, witing: "I need bigger ice cubes."

Susanna joked that he was tipsy when he hurt his ankle

Their holiday had even more drama when the TV presenter's wife, Celia, revealed that they had been burgled while they slept on the last night of their holiday. Writing for The Telegraph, she explained: "My handbag was upside-down on the sofa, the box I keep my jewellery in lying empty beside it.

"And there was something else. I was the first up, but the air felt different, as though something or someone fast-moving and violent had passed through it. It felt like a room that had only recently been vacated."

