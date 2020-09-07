GMB's Dr Hilary shocks viewers after questioning Piers Morgan over lockdown weight gain Piers was also called a "chubster" by co-star Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan has been mocked by his Good Morning Britain colleagues, Dr Hilary Jones and Susanna Reid, after admitting he put on a stone during lockdown.

On Monday's GMB, the 55-year-old presenter opened up about his own weight issues and claimed that he needed to be "shamed" in order to shed some weight.

"Like a lot of people through lockdown, especially when you bust your ankle up, I have! I'm carrying too much weight," he said. "I am carrying too much weight. I reckon I put on at least half a stone, three quarters of a stone. I need to be fat-shamed to get it off."

WATCH: Dr Hilary fat shames Piers Morgan live on TV

In agreement, Susanna declared: "Yes, you fat person, lose the weight. It's about time, chubster." Unimpressed with her "honest" outburst, Piers quipped: "Wow."

Admitting she didn't enjoy saying that, Piers then said: "No, that will genuinely have the right effect on me. I will go back today and probably eat a little less cheese and put the second bottle away and try to get back on. I think we all need to be slightly shamed about weight."

"No, I don't think shaming works," argued Susanna. "Sensible advice works. Throwing insults does not help people lose weight."

Piers Morgan revealed he needed to be 'fat-shamed' in a bid to lose some weight

The talk swiftly moved to being discriminated for not being happy, with Dr Hilary teasing: "Your name counts for a lot." To which, Piers hit back: "Hilary means the smiling one, so you have to live up to it." He then claimed, "Hilary was a girl's name."

"It's like Kimberley or Lesley, you can still smile," replied the medical professional before hitting back with: "At least I'm not overweight." Surprised with the comeback, Piers shouted: "Fat shamed by Dr Dishy, wow."

"At least I'm not overweight," remarked Dr Hilary

Viewers took to Twitter to reveal how much they enjoyed the quip, with one writing: "I really laughed this morning at the Banter between Piers and Dr Hilary...what a lovely way to start the day with a laugh… I enjoy GMB when Piers is on." Another remarked: "@GMB lol Dr Hilary I just literally burst out laughing you got to love GMB."

However, not everyone was impressed as one fan wrote: "@GMB I love Piers Morgan only watch it Monday to Wednesdays when I know he’s on!!! I don’t agree with people calling you chubster though or overweight especially by Dr Hilary Jones that’s disgraceful."

