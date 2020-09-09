Monty Don wows fans with incredible garden transformation photo The Gardeners' World host was clearly proud of his work

TV treasure and host of Gardeners' World Monty Don recently blew his fans away with an incredible garden transformation. The horticulture expert posted a series of images on his Instagram, admitting he was "amazed" by the progress in his garden over the past 27 years.

Monty Don is a presenter and garden expert

The images showed some stunning trees at the end of his outdoor space, which he planted almost 30 years ago. The TV presenter wrote in the caption: "Sometimes I am amazed to think that 27 years ago I planted these trees - each small enough to carry in one hand." Incredible!

Monty posted the beautiful images on Instagram

It seems many of Monty's devoted social media followers were equally as impressed by his garden work. One person wrote in the comments: "Love this. What a delight watching them grow."

A second person mused: "A garden is like raising ones children: you blink and suddenly is mature enough to overwhelm you." Many more were full of praise for Monty. A third user commented: "What a wonderful legacy Monty. Give yourself a pat on the back!"

The BBC presenter is loved by Gardeners' World fans

While a fourth said: "We're all amazed too, and so grateful you share your garden and wisdom with us. Foresight is undervalued, but clearly not by you."

Monty's beautiful garden is at his home in Herefordshire where he lives with his wife of 37 years Sarah. The couple have three children together, Adam, Freya and Tom and also a grandson named George. The family have also two beloved dogs Nellie and Pattie, who they treasure even more so after the sad death of Monty's golden retriever Nigel in May this year.

The presenter and gardener has been hosting Gardeners' World since 2003 and his stint on the show has made him a national TV treasure. He's also known for his writing work having published over 25 books and having a regular gardening column.

