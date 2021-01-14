Death In Bollywood viewers left divided over BBC's final episode The documentary explored the death of Jiah Khan

BBC aired the final episode of documentary series Death In Bollywood on Wednesday, and it seems the programme left viewers divided on what really happened to the late actress, Jiah Khan.

The three-part show, which has been aired on consecutive nights this week, explores the circumstances surrounding the death of the Bollywood actress, who sadly took her own life in 2013.

While some were sure that Jiah had taken her own life, others were suspicious that another party was involved.

Jiah sadly died in 2013

Taking to social media, viewers shared their thoughts. One person wrote: "It stinks of a cover-up! It's a foul play without any doubts. My heart goes out to her family. Jiah had the rest of her life ahead of her. Sad! #DeathInBollywood."

Another person tweeted: "Definitely a case of Murder in #DeathInBollywood #Jiah was not depressed to the point of suicidal, it's obvious..."

However, others were more inclined to agree with the authorities' decision – that her death was a suicide – and rejected the accusations that her ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was involved.

Jiah's family raised suspicions on circumstances surrounding her death

Another person tweeted: "Devastating to watch the demise of such a beautiful yet troubled lady, but I don't think there has been anything that points towards [Sooraj] being involved in any way. He was a young man who tried his best. The abusive comments on his twitter are awful. #DeathInBollywood."

On 3 June 2013, Jiah was found hanged in in her family's residence in Mumbai. In the immediate aftermath, the Central Bureau of Investigation looked into her death further and it was ruled a suicide.

Jiah's family, in particular her mother Rabiya, felt that her death was suspicious, however. It was noted during a hearing that the actress had had an argument with her actor boyfriend Sooraj, and her family were convinced that he was responsible for her death. Sooraj maintained his innocence.

After the police investigated Sooraj on murder charges, a court in January 2018 charged him with abetting Jiah's suicide, but the case is still ongoing.

