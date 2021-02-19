Monty Don's American Gardens star makes rare comment on family life

Monty Don is the friendly face everyone has come to know and love thanks to his many years on BBC programme, Gardener's World, and is most recently presenting BBC Two's Monty Don's American Gardens.

The horticulturist, who joined the popular gardening show in 2003, is clearly devoted to his work, but the presenter did admit that, at times, it got in the way of family life. Speaking with the Guardian in 2009 about his life and career, Monty, who usually keeps his family life out of the spotlight, opened up about his wife's opinion on his work/life balance.

"Ask Sarah what the worst thing is about living with me and she would probably say that I always put work above everything else," he explained candidly, adding: "To the detriment of my children, my wife, my health, my life. And what I am really bad at is saying no."

Monty Don has presented the BBC programme since 2003

Despite Monty admitting that, at times, his career has taken precedence, the husband and wife are clearly happy and devoted to one another and have been married for almost forty years.

The TV star has been married to his wife for 37 years

After meeting at Cambridge University, Monty and Sarah, who now reside in Herefordshire, married in 1983 and have three grown up children together, Tom, Adam and Freya. The parents are even proud grandparents and have one grandson named George.

In the husband and wife's early career, they set up their own jewellery business in Knightsbridge from 1981 until 1987. During their time running the business, the couple had some very famous customers including Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and Boy George.

It seems his hard work and determination has rewarded Monty huge success. Over the years, the presenter and garden expert has become one of TV's most recognisable presenters and has become something of a national treasure. Monty is also a successful writer. He's written columns for the Observer and the Daily Mail and has published over 29 books.

