Viewers confused by 'unanswered questions' in Death in Bollywood The documentary explores the death of actress Jiah Khan

Episode one of Death in Bollywood aired on BBC on Monday evening, and the docu-series proved a difficult watch for viewers at home.

While some were gripped by the true story, others were left feeling "confused" by the episode, which they felt left many questions "unanswered".

MORE: The tragic real story behind BBC's new series Death in Bollywood

Taking to social media, viewers expressed their confusion. One person wrote: "A lot of unanswered questions and poor, at best, investigation. All power to the mum/family and hope they get justice. #deathinbollywood."

The documentary proved a difficult watch for viewers

A second person tweeted: "Just watched #deathinbollywood and there's too much unexplained. She saw her mum an hour before, knew a relative would find her, yet there's no note? The missing tracksuit, the marks on her neck? The WIPED blank phone the CCTV showed her using? I hope her family get #JusticeForJiah."

Meanwhile, a third viewer echoed the view that the case raises many questions: "BBC2's #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything they showed which was not investigated... the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad. #justiceforjiah."

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about BBC's Traces

MORE: The Serpent: Where is Charles Sobhraj now?

MORE: Viewers left 'terrified' while watching tense third episode of The Serpent

The actress sadly died in 2013

Jiah was a British-American actress who went on to pursue her acting career in Bollywood. The star, who was 25 years old when she died, landed a number of roles in big films, including the film Ghanji, the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2008.

On 3 June 2013, Jiah was found hanging from her ceiling in her family's residence in Mumbai and her death was ruled as a suicide. However, Jiah's family, in particular her mother Rabiya, felt that her death was suspicious.

The first episode of the three-part docuseries looks at the actress' life and lead-up to her death, as well as examining the aftermath. Soon after her daughter's death, Jiah's mother hired a private investigator Jason Payne James, who also believes that her death was suspicious, to explore the case further. Together, the two seek to uncover the truth behind the tragic death.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.