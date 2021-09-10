Gardeners' World star Monty Don bravely opens up about battle with depression

Monty Don has spoken candidly about his battle with depression, explaining the peaks and troughs that come with the mental health condition.

The horticulturist, who is best known and loved for his work on BBC's Gardeners' World, has been open about suffering over the years but has recently admitted that it can be worse in winter.

The presenter told the BBC last year: "I have for many years, suffered from depression, which comes and goes but tends to be something that is worse in winter.

"And, touch wood, it's been much better for the last few years. But for me, the benefits of nature are all about the physical connection with the rhythm of the natural world."

The garden expert continued: "Some of that rhythm is bleak - winter is cold. And yet even if inside you are bleak and grey and cold, if you believe that spring will blossom inside you, as well as outside in the garden, that's powerful."

Monty has presented Gardeners' World since 2000

Monty has written about his mental health struggles in his weekly column for the Guardian and in his books over the years, no doubt offering plenty of support to others who may have been going through a similar journey.

The presenter has also spoken out about the emotional support from his family and his beloved dogs, Nellie and Pattie. Sadly, Monty and his wife Sarah, who have been married for 37 years, lost their dog Nigel earlier this year – something that Monty said was a real loss.

Monty with his wife Sarah

He told The Times: "It's a proper bereavement. It's true love and, as with losing anyone you love, it's real grief. The only good thing is that he had a long life, a happy life, and no illness.

"He suddenly started fitting one night and it got worse and worse and he had a brain tumour and that was it."

Monty and his wife of 37 years Sarah live in a beautiful home in Herefordshire, where Monty unsurprisingly keeps the outdoor space looking in tip top condition. Monty and Sarah have three grown up children, Tom, Adam and Freya. The parents are even proud grandparents and have one grandson named George.

