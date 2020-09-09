Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Steven Fletcher The Repair Shop is a TV favourite

While fans eagerly await the new series of The Repair Shop, plenty have been enjoying watching repeat episodes on BBC One. The heartwarming show has become so popular with viewers that the team have become TV favourites.

The presenters consist of Jay Blades, Will Kirk, Dominic Chinea and Steven Fletcher. Want to know more about Steven? Here's all you need to know about his time on the show, career, family and more...

Steven is the Repair Shop's resident horologist

Steven Fletcher: bio

Steven works in the repair shop as a horologist – meaning he specialises in the repairing and function of clocks. He's been a part of the BBC workshop's family since 2016 after he was asked to join the show by the production team. He told the BBC: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show.

Steven with his co-stars

"Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel hadn’t stopped me saying that it all looks ok. I responded and a few moments later had a phone call from Shane who told me about the show and I agreed to appear on it." Thank goodness he did!

Steven Fletcher: career

Although Steven grew up watching his father repairing clocks, the presenter did admit that, at first, he wasn't interested in the craft and nearly went into a different career entirely. "I was always into nature and after watching All Creatures Great and Small on TV decided I would be a vet, so I took all the subjects at school to enable me to do this," he said.

The repair's expert has over 45 years experience

"My teachers should have told me that I wasn’t intellectual enough to be able to do the studying so after not knowing what I would do decided that I would go into the family trade." After studying the trade, Steven went on to begin his own business fixing watches, and has been doing so for over 45 years – so he's certainly well qualified for the show.

Steven Fletcher: family

Devoted fans of the BBC show will know that Steven works on The Repair Shop along with his sister, Suzie! In fact, it was Steve's role on the show that inspired Suzie to get involved, and the equestrian expert joined a year later.

Steven's sister Suzie also appears on the BBC show

Suzie explained: "Every time [Steve] called he looked to be having such a good time I jokingly said, 'If they need anyone to do leather I'm your gal.' I really was joking but after several phone calls and a lot of reassurance from Steve I agreed to give it a go and joined the team [...] I'm so happy I did as this is one of the most enjoyable things I've ever been involved with."

Steven Fletcher: The Repair Shop

The presenter is clearly proud of his work on the BBC show, and notes his favourite item on the show to date. "I find most of the clocks reasonably straight forward but one that sticks out is the Beliard clock which became a bit of a nightmare. It had had a bash and then we couldn’t get a correct type of mainspring so it took much longer than expected but once completed, it turned out really well and was a cracking clock."

