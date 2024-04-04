The Repair Shop Steve Fletcher wows fans with unexpected talent as he shares major series news

Steve Fletcher is constantly wowing fans with incredible clock restoration skills on The Repair Shop, but did you know that he's also musically talented?

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the horologist revealed what he got up to over Easter weekend at home in Witney, Oxfordshire, and impressed fans with an amazing video of him playing the saxophone on stage at a pub.

The video sees Steve jamming out in front of a dancing crowd, who were clearly loving his music. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Steve Fletcher shows off his incredible saxophone playing skills

In the caption, Steve penned: "An Easter weekend to remember.

"I was in my local town of Witney playing the sax and having a brilliant time with good friends, then Mel and I decided to blow the cobwebs away with a hike up Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons."

© @stevefletcher.clocks/Instagram Steve and his partner Mel climbed Pen y Fan over Easter weekend

The expert ended the caption with an exciting announcement about The Repair Shop, writing: "PS. For fans of The Repair Shop, don't forget we are back on screens on Wednesday 10th April, BBC1 and Player!"

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the star, with one person writing: "Is there no end to your talents. The Brecon Beacons looks fabulous, another one to put on my list," while another added: "Wow you make a great sound on that sax!"

A third person commented: "Man of many talents."

© BBC The Repair Shop returns on Wednesday 10 April

Steve and his fellow Repair Shop experts will be back on our screens with six brand new episodes from Wednesday 10 April at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The upcoming season will introduce new expert Rebecca Bissonnet to the barn. A skilled textiles conservator, Rebecca has restored items at the likes of Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace, and has worked on countless priceless items including Queen Elizabeth's coronation dress.

© Ricochet Ltd/Emilie Sandy/BBC New expert Rebecca Bissonnet has joined the series

The new episodes will see the team work on a range of incredible items, including cowboy boots connected to iconic musician Elton John, a World War II code-breaking cookbook, and an armchair which tells a poignant story from the 1980's AIDS crisis.

Host Jay Blades said of the new episodes: "If you're super excited about The Repair Shop coming back, you're not the only one. We work really hard to make sure people's dreams come true, so to be able to show you guys what we've done is so exciting.”

"The show goes from strength to strength, and I think that is simply because we're talking about community, it's all about working together as a team and achieving a common goal for someone.

© Guy Levy The new series consists of six episodes

"It was great to welcome Rebecca to the barn, she just fitted like a glove and it's always so special to be able to learn different skills from different people

"We can't wait to share these new episodes," he added.

The Repair Shop returns on Wednesday 10 April at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.