The Repair Shop viewers 'broken' over incredible surprise that leaves guest in tears

BBC One's The Repair Shop viewers were reaching for the tissues yet again during Wednesday's episode, which saw metalwork expert Dominic Chinea unveil a moving surprise for a guest on the show.

The new instalment saw Dom and musical expert Pete Woods welcome Rhona Kenneth to the barn. The guest, who travelled from Paisley in Scotland, brought with her a precious heirloom: a set of military bagpipes that belonged to her dad Jim.

© Ricochet Rhona Kenneth brought a set of bagpipes belonging to her dad Jim

Jim learned to play the pipes after signing up for the boy's brigade and went on to join the police pipe band, becoming a special constable in order to do so. He even performed for the King of Norway during a trip to the European country.

Sadly, Rhona never heard her dad play the bagpipes as he gave up the instrument after she was born, which is when the family moved away from where the pipe band practised.

© Ricochet Rhona had never heard her dad play the instrument

Since Jim passed away in 2019, it's been Rhona's dream to hear the pipes being played. "I don't think they've been played since 1975," she explained. "If they could be played even just once [so I can] hear what they would sound like, it would be great. Or even just to look a bit better, I'd be grateful."

Musical whiz Pete soon got to work on the beloved item and it wasn't long before Rhona returned to the barn.

After unveiling the newly restored pipes, Rhona was overwhelmed. "Oh my word. That's amazing," she said, holding back tears. "Thank you so much. I can guarantee my dad's chin would be quivering right now."

© BBC Rhona was overwhelmed by the impressive restoration

Dom then revealed that the show had a surprise in store for Rhona, and invited pipe major Roger Hoof to play the instrument.

As Roger played Jim's favourite tune, Rhona was visibly moved. "Honestly, I can't believe it," she said, whilst tears streamed down her face. "You've done my dad proud. Thank you so much."

© Ricochet Viewers praised Pete Woods' work on the item

Viewers were also touched by the special moment and took to social media with their reactions. One person wrote: "Oh God, the bagpipes have broken me."

A second fan penned: "I was crying when he played the pipes #TheRepairShop," while another added: "Never thought I'd get emotional over some bagpipes but here we are."

A first-time viewer shared a photo of Roger's performance, captioning the post: "First time I've ever watched The Repair Shop and I am sobbing."

Others praised Pete's incredible restoration work, with one fan writing: "The Bagpipes on #therepairshop Now that's a fantastic repair!"

The Repair Shop is available on BBC iPlayer.