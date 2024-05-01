The Repair Shop expert Steve Fletcher's daughter is a social media star – details

Horologist Steve Fletcher continuously wows viewers with his incredible clockwork skills on the BBC's beloved heirloom-fixing show, The Repair Shop. The 62-year-old has been part of the reality show since series one aired in 2017 and has amassed a legion of dedicated fans over the years.

But did you know he's not the only famous face in his family? Keep reading to find out more…

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher wows fans with incredible restoration

Meet Steve Fletcher's daughter Amelia

Steve's daughter Amelia Hutchins is a content creator on Instagram, where she documents her "rural vogue" adventures across the Cotswolds in her Land Rover Defender 90, which she's named Hutch.

Amelia's Instagram page, which boasts over 6K followers, is filled with stunning photos from her countryside travels, with Hutch featuring in most snaps alongside charming cottages, hotels and high streets.

© @littlegreendefender/Instagram Steve Fletcher's daughter Amelia is a content creator

Amelia's husband Al, whom she wed in 2022, also appears on her Instagram page, which features the improvements he's made to the couple's car over the past few months.

Amelia introduced her new venture in January this year and said it's been her "dream" to own a 90 Defender. Alongside a photo of the influencer sitting in the boot of her Defender, she shared her plans to drive around the Cotswolds in search of "beautiful" place to eat and drink.

"I'm Amelia, and I've wanted to own a 90 for such a long time, so Hutch is a dream come true!" she penned. "My husband Al has a cherished classic Mini that he bought brand new over 20 years ago, so we thought it was time to get 'her' a friend with chunky tyres."

"We're based in The Cotswolds, UK, and you'll find us pottering around the local area and further afield, in search of beautiful places and great pit stops for a drink or bite to eat," Amelia continued. "I grew up with a 3rd generation clockmaker for a father, and I've quickly discovered from this community and our own short experience that owning a classic Landy is a bit like owning an old clock. Always little tweaks that can be made, but with every bit of work the bond grows stronger!"

© @stevefletcher.clocks/Instagram Steve and Amelia on her wedding day in 2022

Steve Fletcher's children and family life

Amelia isn't Steve's only child. The clockwork expert has five children in total: four daughters and a son.

© Instagram Steve has five children

While his son Fred works as a clockmaker at the family workshop in Witney, Oxfordshire, Milly runs the business. The BBC star also has a daughter named Nicole, while his youngest daughter, whose name isn't publicly known, recently graduated from Oxford Brookes University.

When he's not busy working away in the barn down in West Sussex, Steve lives in Witney with his partner Mel.