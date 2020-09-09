Fans are loving this one detail about BBC's Harlots Are you enjoying the programme?

Since BBC show Harlots appeared on our screens earlier this month, viewers have been totally gripped. The drama, which stars Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay, is inspired by the real lives of women at the time and tells the story of Madam Margaret Wells and her two daughters who work in a brothel in 18th century London.

WATCH: BBC trailer for Harlots series two

While fans are loving the stellar cast and gorgeous period costumes and scenery, there's another detail that has got everyone talking – the writing! The script, written by producer Moira Buffini, has had viewers pleasingly gob-smacked and in fits of laughter thanks to its bawdy wit and cheeky content.

Harlots has proved a huge hit with viewers

Plenty of fans have praised the show on social media, with one user tweeting: "Bloody love #harlots on @BBC for the bawdy dialogue, cracking acting & immense costumes #worththelicencefee."

A second person said: "Harlots is so good. The acting is excellent. My favourite line is: 'I wanna live to see my [expletive] turn silver,'" along with a string of laughing-faced emojis. A third person echoed this, adding: "I loved that line too, it's one of the best things I've seen this year #Harlots."

Lesley Manville and Jessica Brown Findlay star in the BBC drama

Star of the show, Jessica, also opened up about her favourite thing from the programme in an interview with Glamour magazine last year. She told the publication: "It was definitely an amazing thing having an all-female creative team.

"I met with Moira Buffini and Coky Giedroyc who are such exciting, incredible women who spend their lives making female-driven material and that was ultimately such a huge attraction to me because it felt like a safe space to experiment and delve into storylines that were going to be handled in a fantastic way."

The show is based on true story

The official synopsis for the period drama, which consists of three series, reads: "Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots is a powerful family drama offering a brand new take on the city's most valuable commercial activity - sex. Inspired by the stories of real women, the series follows Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner."

