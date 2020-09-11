Everything you need to know about Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don The BBC presenter has a huge fan base

When it comes to gardening shows, Gardeners' World is up there as one of viewers' favourites on TV. The BBC programme, hosted by Monty Don, provides both useful tips and inspiration for those at home, as well heart-warming content that could cheer up anybody's day.

So who is the presenter Monty Don? If you're less familiar with the show and the host, then here's all you need to know…

Monty Don bio

Monty is a writer, broadcaster and horticulturist best known for his work on Gardeners' World. As well as a successful TV presenter, Monty is a writer and has published over 25 books and had a regular gardening column in the Observer from 1994 to 2006.

Monty hosts BBC's Gardeners' World

Thanks to his impressive career, Monty has also gone Stateside and created Monty Don's American Gardens – making him a solid name across the pond, with celebrities like The Hills' Lauren Conrad being a fan.

Monty Don career

Monty made his TV debut on ITV's This Morning as a regular contributor and went on to produce his own shows for the BBC and Channel 4. Before heading into entertainment, however, Monty and his wife Sarah ran their own jewellery business in Knightsbridge from 1981 until 1987 when the stock market crashed and almost caused bankruptcy.

Monty has been in the business many years now

During their time running the business, the couple had some very famous customers including Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and Boy George. In addition to Gardeners' World, Monty has fronted other version of his own shows including Monty Don's Paradise Gardens, Around the World in 80 Gardens and the BBC flagship programme, The Chelsea Flower Show.

Monty Don family

Monty and his wife of 37 years Sarah live in a beautiful home in Herefordshire, where Monty unsurprisingly keeps the outdoor space looking in tip top condition. Monty and Sarah have three grown up children, Tom, Adam and Freya. The parents are even proud grandparents and have one grandson named George. Monty's pets are also a huge part of his family life.

Monty and his wife Sarah

He and Sarah share beloved pooches Nellie and Pattie together but sadly lost their other dog earlier this year. Monty's golden retriever Nigel sadly passed away and recently the TV presenter posted an adorable picture of Nigel alongside Nellie, writing in the caption: "Found this from last year. They made a good pair. Miss the old chap."

One of Monty's dogs Nigel sadly died last year

Monty Don Gardeners' World

Monty joined the Gardeners' World family in 2003, replacing other TV garden expert Alan Titchmarsh. Monty has been a regular presenter on the show ever since, apart from a short career break in 2008 after he suffered a stroke.

