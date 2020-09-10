Our favourite baking programme Great British Bake Off is finally returning to screens and it's exactly what we need in these uncertain times. The Channel 4 show, which had to delay production due to the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed the news this week that it'll be returning this month, and unsurprisingly fans are delighted.

MORE: Paul Hollywood shares first look at brand new Great British Bake Off!

Taking to social media, many expressed their joy at the prospect of seeing the tent on screens when it returns on Tuesday 22 September. One person tweeted: "Who else is buzzing for the return of #GBBO this month?!"

Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 22nd September

A second person said: "Finally some good news. I am so, so ready for #GBBO to return." Meanwhile a third re-tweeted the programme's post about the return date, writing: "And all is starting to feel right in my world. #GBBO."

The new series will see the return of leading judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as welcoming comedian Matt Lucas take the helm as brand new co-presenter opposite Noel Fielding. Matt will be taking over from Sandi Toksvig after the presenter announced she was leaving the show earlier this year.

Matt Lucas is joining the Bake Off family

Speaking about his new stint on Bake Off, the Little Britain actor said: "[Noel] suddenly dreamed that I was stood there alongside him in the Bake Off tent and we were making each other laugh, so when he woke up he got in touch with the producers and said he wanted me on board."

When the news was announced that Matt would be entering the tent, he gushed: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television." He added further: "I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue, and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

