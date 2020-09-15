Good morning Britain's Piers Morgan has admitted that he is unhappy with his good pals Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin - and for good reason!

The presenter spoke about recent pictures that showed Lisa clearing out her former home with ex-husband Ant, and getting rid of items that the pair of them didn't want to keep. So why is Piers so upset? It looks like a copy of his book, The Insider, was among the couple's discarded items.

WATCH: Piers tells off Lisa and Ant on GMB

Speaking to Susanna Reid, he said: "I always thought I was friends with Ant McPartlin left his unwanted stuff on the street… it’s stuff Ant didn’t want back and Lisa didn’t want to keep. His Newcastle shirts, I wouldn’t want to keep them either. There’s all these things and in the middle of it, there’s a copy of my book, The Insider."

Lisa and Ant divorced in early 2020

Susanna joked: "There was outrage in my dressing room this morning," before Piers continued: "That’s my book, lying in the street this morning. Lisa, have the common decency. At least put it somewhere where some newspaper can’t photograph it lying in the street."

Charlotte Hawkins was quick to tease her co-star, joking: "And still no-one took it?" Piers jokily added: "You literally can’t give it away!"

Piers told off Ant and Lisa for ditching his book

Lisa found new love in lockdown following her divorce from Ant, confirming the news back in August. The Strictly makeup artist retweeted a message from a fan about her beau, adding three blushing emojis. The original tweet read: "@lisaAmakeup yes Lisa! He is fit! So chuffed for you, get in!!!"

Lisa was pictured outside a café with her new man, James Green, 37, in photos published by The Sun on Saturday. They showed the couple enjoying a stroll through a West London park as well as sitting at an outside café, where James put his arms around the 43-year-old as she smiled and laughed. Aw, we're so pleased that she's happy!

