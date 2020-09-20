Aisha Nozari
The Emmy Awards 2020 is shaping up to be a blockbuster event, but what can you expect from the ceremony in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic?
We've been waiting for this night since July, when the nominees for this year's Emmys were announced online by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.
MORE: Emmy Awards' 6 most nominated shows - have you watched them all?
The biggest night of the year in television is going to be a little different this September due to the current pandemic, but what exactly can we expect from the 2020 Emmy Awards?
WATCH: The most fabulous red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2018
When are the Emmy Awards 2020 taking place?
The ceremony will take place on Sunday 20 September, 8pm ET and 12am GMT.
READ: 18 best movies to watch on Netflix this week
Who is hosting the Emmy Awards 2020?
Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the helm in what will mark his third time on hosting duties.
Who is nominated for an Emmy Award 2020?
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Blackish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (POSE)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Competition Programme
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Where are the Emmy Awards 2020 taking place?
This year's Emmys will take place virtually.
READ: Criminal season two viewers are saying the same thing about hit Netflix show
A letter sent to nominees and seen by Variety confirms that there will be a "top notch" team working hard to ensure that the awards are just as spectacular as ever.
It reads: "We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice.
"We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow [you] to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen’ moments."
What does the invite list for the Emmy Awards 2020 look like?
With the ceremony taking place virtually, nominees, their guests and the media will be sent electronic invites to watch the night unfold.
Will there be a dress code for the Emmy Awards 2020?
With no red carpet this year, dress code restrictions will no doubt be loosened, however, the letter seen by Variety did confirm that nominees are required to make "an effort".
"Come as you are — but make an effort," says the note.
Where can you watch the Emmy 2020 Awards?
UK viewers will be able to watch via the Emmys website, Facebook, and YouTube channels.