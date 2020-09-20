Everything you need to know about the Emmy Awards 2020 The star-studded event will be different this year

We've been waiting for this night since July, when the nominees for this year's Emmys were announced online by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

MORE: Emmy Awards' 6 most nominated shows - have you watched them all?

The biggest night of the year in television is going to be a little different this September due to the current pandemic, but what exactly can we expect from the 2020 Emmy Awards?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most fabulous red carpet looks from the Emmy Awards 2018

When are the Emmy Awards 2020 taking place?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 20 September, 8pm ET and 12am GMT.

READ: 18 best movies to watch on Netflix this week

Who is hosting the Emmy Awards 2020?

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the helm in what will mark his third time on hosting duties.

Who is nominated for an Emmy Award 2020?

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracey Ellis Ross (Blackish)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (POSE)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Competition Programme

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Where are the Emmy Awards 2020 taking place?

This year's Emmys will take place virtually.

READ: Criminal season two viewers are saying the same thing about hit Netflix show

A letter sent to nominees and seen by Variety confirms that there will be a "top notch" team working hard to ensure that the awards are just as spectacular as ever.

It reads: "We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice.

"We’re going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow [you] to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen’ moments."

What does the invite list for the Emmy Awards 2020 look like?

With the ceremony taking place virtually, nominees, their guests and the media will be sent electronic invites to watch the night unfold.

Will there be a dress code for the Emmy Awards 2020?

With no red carpet this year, dress code restrictions will no doubt be loosened, however, the letter seen by Variety did confirm that nominees are required to make "an effort".

"Come as you are — but make an effort," says the note.

Where can you watch the Emmy 2020 Awards?

UK viewers will be able to watch via the Emmys website, Facebook, and YouTube channels.