Criminal season two viewers are saying the same thing about hit Netflix show

Criminal season two is currently in the top ten trends of Netflix - and for good reason! The series has returned with starring cast Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby and Rochenda Sandall - and with a seriously impressive array of guest stars including Game of Thrones legend Kit Harington, and Big Bang Theory star, Kunal Nayyar.

Unlike the beloved character of Raj, which Kunal played from 2007 to 2019, the actor plays Sandeep Singh, a murderous businessman who promises the detectives valuable information for a reduction in prison time.

WATCH: Criminal season two trailer sees Kit Harington and Kunal Nayyar transform

Speaking about Kunal's role to HELLO! and other reporters, Katherine said: "Most of our guest actors are probably known for a certain character, and even perhaps a particular genre as well. There's a lot more flavours in them and they want to show that they can absolutely do that – and all of them really can. I find it really thrilling to watch people transform."

Have you been enjoying season two of the popular show?

Shubham Saraf, who plays officer Kyle Petit on the show, added: "I was like, 'Woah - [Kunal] is incredible.' The only thing you’ve seen him in before is so sort stereotypical, and brilliant, in its American sitcom set-piece comedy and this was so different."

Kit Harington also stars in his first role since Game of Thrones

Fans were equally full of praise for the guest stars, with one writing: "Super obsessed with #Criminal on @netflix. What a great show! Splendid actors." Another added: "Holy [expletive] this looks good! Also, that’s Kunal Nayyer!! From #BigBangTheory! A third person added: "#Criminal2 on Netflix is great. Kunal Nayyar (Big Bang Theory Raj) is a revelation."

