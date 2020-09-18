Dianne Buswell reveals Strictly secret during fan Q&A The star made the revelation on Instagram

Dianne Buswell took part in a fan Q&A on Instagram on Friday, and answered a question that's been on everyone's lips…

When asked: "Do you know who your partner is yet?" the redhead could be seen shaking her head, writing: "Nope, honestly we don't know anything."

WATCH: Dianne Buswell gives Joe Sugg a lockdown haircut

Dianne also told her social media followers that she hopes to dance a Ballroom Tango this year, as she's never done so before.

"[What is] the one dance you wanna do on Strictly this year?" a second follower asked.

Dianne made the reveal on Instagram

"I have actually never danced a Ballroom Tango so I would love to do this dance this year," replied Dianne.

Now that preparations for Strictly are in full swing, the Australian dancer has been making the most of any free time she has.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old enjoyed some rest and relaxation with her boyfriend Joe Sugg out in the sun and took to Instagram to share a photo of their time together.

Dianne and Joe enjoyed some time together on Tuesday

"Today was such beaut weather! [sic]," she simply wrote in the caption.

Fans were delighted to see the couple looking smitten as ever, with one writing: "This picture is too cute." Another remarked:

"This is so cute!! Hope you've had a lovely day in the sun."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after it was revealed that the start of the first Strictly show was confirmed.

According to the BBC's shows and tours website, the first live show will start on 24 October 2020, and will run for nine episodes until the week before Christmas on 19 December.

Dianne first met Joe, 29, when they were partnered together on Strictly back in 2018, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

