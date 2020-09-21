Fans defend Gino D'Acampo after his first presenting stint on Family Fortunes The classic show has had a reboot

Classic gameshow Family Fortunes is back on our screens and this time with a brand new face at the helm. Celebrity chef turned TV star Gino D'Acampo is fronting the new version of the show, which last aired on screens in 2002, but it seems viewers were rather divided on his new gig.

Taking to social media, a number of viewers weren't completely sold on the Italian chef taking lead as host as the reminisced on the old episodes. "I adore Gino... but #ITV @ITV our survey says #LesDennis IS #FamilyFortunes," wrote one person.

Another tweeted: "Sorry but I think Gino should stick to cooking. Can only be one host for me the late great Bob Monkhouse. #familyfortunes."

The celebrity chef is hosting the brand new version of the show

However, plenty of viewers had nothing but praise for Gino! Many couldn't resist tweeted their joy at seeing the host's cheeky charm and quick wit while taking the families through the questions in the hope of bagging some cash.

One viewer commented: "I like Gino, as well as his cookery show & that other quiz he did which I forget the name of. So there, Twitter! #FamilyFortunes."

A second person echoed this thought, writing: "I don't know why everyone is slating Gino, I thought it was really entertaining, #GinoDAcampo #FamilyFortunes."

Plenty of viewers were loving Gino as presenter

Meanwhile a third wrote, "Fair play to @Ginofantastico he's brilliant presenting this, so funny #FamilyFortunes", as another said: "I judged them harshly at first but Gino is such a good choice for this. #FamilyFortunes."

The chef himself previously spoke out about his joy at being asked to be the show's new presenter, and admitted that he even practised the game with his own family in preparation. "It's an honour and I still can't believe that ITV have asked me to do it", he gushed.

The gameshow sees two families go head-to-head to guess the most popular answer to each survey posed to 100 people, in the hope of winning a £30,000 jackpot prize.

