Emmy Awards 2020: All the BEST moments There was even a mini Friends reunion!

The Emmy Awards rolled around again on Sunday – but with a major difference. Gone was the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, and for the first time ever, winners were announced in a virtual show, with Jimmy Kimmel remotely hosting proceedings from inside the Staples Centre.

It was a big night for Schitt's Creek, which won nine prizes, breaking the Emmys' record for the most wins in a single season for a comedy. Succession, meanwhile, took home the night's top prize, winning Best Drama Series, as well as Best Actor for Jeremy Strong.

So what were the standout moments of the night? HELLO! takes a closer look

Jennifer Aniston tackles a fire

Jennifer Aniston was one of the stars who appeared in person alongside Jimmy on the night. Tasked with being the evening’s opening presenter, she patiently waited as the host sanitised the first award of the night – which went to Catherine O'Hara for her performance in Schitt's Creek. Then, just to be safe, Jimmy decided to throw the envelope in a bin and set it alight.

Jennifer was on hand with a fire extinguisher to put out the persistent blaze, and the pair continued to host unscathed! Jimmy then urged Jennifer to head home before her own category (best actress in a drama series) was announced.

A mini-Friends reunion

Hours after their opening segment, Jimmy decided to check in on Jennifer – and found she was spending the night with non-other than Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, her "room mates" since 1994. The trio reunited at Jennifer's home, with her close friend Jason Bateman also making a surprise appearance.

Eddie Murphy wins his first Emmy

It was a big night for Eddie Murphy, who was awarded a coveted statue for his work on Saturday Night Live – 40 years after his first appearance on the show. "This is my first Emmy, so thank you so much," the 59-year-old said in a short videotaped speech.

"This is a very, very special thing for me, to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I'm still floating from it."

Eddie's Emmy was for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Jason Sudeikis gets a COVID-19 test

Things took an interesting turn for Jason Sudekis, who appeared to get a COVID-19 test while trying to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

"Really? It can't wait five minutes?" he remarked as a cotton swab was inserted into his nose while he announced the nominees. "Oh wow, that's deep!" he exclaimed. "I think you dented my brain."

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington see in the 'New Year'

Like so many of us, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are totally 'over' 2020. The Little Fires Everywhere co-stars decided upon a New Year's Eve-themed party, complete with 2021 sunglasses, hats and champagne flutes.

Asked why, Reese said, "Well, 'cause we're ready for this year to be over." "You can do that? You could just end the year?" Jimmy asked.

"Well, yeah, I mean, we're Emmy-nominated television producers," the actress joked, before Kerry began a ten-second countdown to 2021.

Major success for Schitt's Creek

There was a fitting send-off for Schitt's Creek, which won nine prizes, breaking the Emmy record for the most wins in a single season for a comedy. Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy were named Best Comedy Actress and Actor respectively, while Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy taking home the best supporting actor and actress trophies.

The Canadian comedy series, which was created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, follows the wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to a motel in a small town after losing their fortune.

Paying tribute to his son, played by Dan, Eugene said: "I want to thank this young man who took our fish-out-of-water story and transformed it into a story of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia, and a declaration of the power of love, so thank you Daniel."

Zendaya makes history

Another record-breaker on the night was Zendaya, who became the youngest Emmy winner for Lead Actress in a Drama, for her work on Euphoria. The 24-year-old also became the second-ever black women to win the category, following Viola Davis, who won for How To Get Away With Murder in 2015.

Zendaya won for her gritty portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue on the HBO high school drama. She saw off stiff competition from Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer and her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh, Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Laura Linney (Ozark).

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating," she said. "But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

Ramy Youseff: 'When you lose'

Ramy Youseff decided to show fans what really happens when an actor miss out on a top prize! The star lost out on the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy, and later took to Twitter to share a funny clip showing a hazmat suit-wearing presenter waving from outside his house, holding the coveted trophy. "When you lose the emmy," he tweeted.

In Memoriam

Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R took to the stage to honour of the stars we have lost this year. The artist sat at a piano to sing Prince's haunting track Nothing Compares To You as celebrities including Glee's Naya Rivera and Regis Philbin were remembered.

A speech by Chadwick Boseman was then played as H.E.R finished her performance. The speech, previously delivered by the late Black Panther star, read: "Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It's the reason you're on the planet at this particular time in history. The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose."

