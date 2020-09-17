Amanda Holden shocks fans with comments about Gino D'Acampo The celebrity chef appeared on Heart Breakfast on Thursday

Amanda Holden raised eyebrows when she welcomed Gino D'Acampo to her radio show on Thursday. The star and her Heart FM co-host Jamie Theakston were joined by the celebrity chef for a round of Family Fortune – and the conversation very quickly took a cheeky turn!

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo's 'cheeky' interview on Heart Breakfast

During the game, Amanda asked Gino, 44, what he thought 100 Heart listeners had voted his best feature, "bearing in mind we've all seen that bottom!"

Quick to turn the tables, Gino asked Amanda what she thought his best feature was. "Your bum!" she replied. "Because I've seen it up close." "My bum! So you like hairy bums?!" he replied.

Gino took part in a game of Family Fortunes

"It's not heavy, it was quite pert!" confused Amanda answered. "Not heavy! Hairy, hairy!" Gino clarified.

"Oh, hairy! No, I'm not a fan of a hairy bum. I didn't think yours was that hairy, was it? It was very pert."

"Hang on," chimed in Jamie. "This is what happens when the guests start asking the questions. 'Amanda, do you like hairy bums?' is not the sort of thing we normally say on this show!"

Amanda and her Heart Breakfast co-star, Jamie Theakston

It's not the first time this month that Gino's bottom has stolen the spotlight. During a recent appearance on This Morning, he sparked a fit of giggles from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield by flashing his bare bum at the presenters.

"I am sorry we are a little distracted because Gino has been away and he is definitely back," Holly told viewers, later adding: "No, no!, Gino D'Acampo! Somebody get me an anti-bacterial wipe immediately for my eyes."

Gino recently bared his backside to Holly and Phil

"I just wanted to see if you can do the show with distractions," the TV chef replied.

"Well we have actually had a lot of distractions whilst you were away but that did make my jaw drop slightly," Holly added. "Gino behave yourself please!"

