After starring as the terrifying serial killer Dennis Nilsen, David Tennant has confirmed his next project - and he is returning to the theatre.

The Broadchurch actor will be starring in the West End revival of Good by CP Taylor - and we want to be the first in the queue to see him perform!

The show was originally postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19, and is now set to premiere on 21 April 2021, and will run through to 17 July - will you be buying tickets?

So what is the show about? The play is set on the outset of World War II, and the official synopsis reads: "German professor John Halder – music-lover, intellectual and good person, finds himself swept up in a rising tide of hate as the Third Reich rises to power in the country he loves."

David recently received acclaim for his portrayal of the serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who was convicted of murdering six men in the 1980s and was thought to have killed up to 12 people in total.

Speaking about the role to Radio Times, David said: "What we didn’t want to do is titillate or turn Des into a horror movie. That is not the kind of story we are trying to tell. What we are doing is trying to figure out who this creature was.

David recently received acclaim for portraying Dennis Nilsen

"Why he did what he did, in terms of what went on when he picked up men and took them back to his flat – the only real witness we have to any of that is Dennis Nilsen. But he’s proved himself to be an unreliable narrator on many occasions. So the audience is taken into the story by Peter Jay’s character, you discover the horrors through his eyes."

