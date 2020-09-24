Monty Don reveals 'frantic repair work' in garden after storm We hope the presenter's garden is back to its former glory now!

Monty Don admitted that he had a nightmare with his garden back in August after a rainstorm had a drastic impact on his plants - just before doing a photoshoot for Gardeners' World!

While he didn't share a photo showing the aftermath of the weatherbeaten garden, he tweeted: "Huge rainstorm last night - battered and bashed everything but that is a fair price for the watering and relief from the heat. Only trouble is we have a GW magazine photoshoot this afternoon - so frantic repair work going on first."

We're sure Monty's garden is back on form now!

His fans were keen to see before and after photos of the garden, with one writing: "Why not present as is, so as to show a more honest & realistic approach to gardening?" Another added: "You could show us the damage and let us see that it happens to everyone."

Monty, 65, opened up about his home life in an interview with Financial Times back in January, saying: "Sarah and I have been together for 40 years. I’ve got three children and a grandson, and I’ve made homes and gardens that we love. Home is the greatest achievement."

Monty opened up about his love of gardening

Speaking about whether he always wanted to go into gardening, the author admitted that he used to want to be a butcher growing up! He explained: "Shopping with my mother, I loved going to the butcher. I love every tool that cuts, from garden shears to knives. I loved the wood of the chopping block, the sawdust on the floor. From the age of ten, all I wanted to do was write."

