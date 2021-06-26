Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock reveals surprising revelation about own garden

Having been on our TV screens for many years now on popular shows like Ground Force and Garden Rescue, many view Charlie Dimmock as a total pro when it comes to transforming gardens into gorgeous outdoor areas for plenty of people up and down the country.

But it seems when it comes to her own outdoor designing, the TV star isn't always on top of the work.

In an interview with Female First back in 2016, the former Ground Force presenter admitted that she doesn't always ensure her garden is in the best condition.

"Firstly I have to say my garden isn't always in tip top condition! Unfortunately I tend to be away working at the more critical busy times (Spring and Summer) so I often get behind," she explained.

Charlie Dimmock hosts BBC's Garden Rescue

"With all gardens it's best to do maintenance frequently and regularly that way you actually make the maintenance easier.

"For example by tackling weeds often they don't get the chance to set seed so long term you reduce their numbers making weeding easier and easier and by cutting lawns at least once a week you not only get an attractive finish but the lawn thickens up helping prevent weed seedlings getting in."

The Garden Rescue presenter then went on to describe her outdoor area, explaining the simple yet affect techniques she uses to keep it looking beautiful.

"As for my garden it's quite traditional, there's a patio area with a couple of raised flower borders, lawn with a section I leave as a meadow, mixed shrub and herbaceous borders, fruit trees and quite a large vegetable patch and yes a pond! - two tiered with a small waterfall linking them."

Charlie is a TV favourite

Charlie also opened up about her passion and belief that gardening can have a profound impact on a person, as well as the practical benefits it brings. She explained: "It's a wonderful past time, it not only helps keep people active but lots of research shows that it has a very positive influence on a person's mental state. Also an attractive well maintained garden not only looks great and welcoming but can increase the value of a home."

