The Repair Shop is asking for new items to repair - get the details 

The Repair Shop is already planning for their Christmas show, and has asked for fans of the show to apply to have some of their beloved treasures repaired for the upcoming special edition.

Speaking about exactly what they want, Jay Blades explained: "We are looking for items that have a festive feel to them. They don't have to be antique, it can be absolutely anything, but it must have that sentimental value and it must mean something to you and it needs repairing. We want you to get in contact because we want to get these things fixed for you."

Speaking about the festive show, ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay added: "In previous series, we've fixed a whole host of items, traditional instruments, garments, books, crockery and more. So, we'd love to hear from you about your amazing items in need of a Christmas miracle!"

Dominic Chinea added: "Viewers may remember that last Christmas we fixed a chopper bike which was a huge treat - I can't wait to see what comes through the door this year."

So how do you apply? You can email therepairshop@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.

The show has a very special place in viewers' hearts, and presenter Will Kirk recently admitted that he sometimes becomes overwhelmed with emotion while restoring beloved items.

Chatting on Lorraine in September, he said: "That and many other things that have come in have been so emotional. Sometimes it's hard to do the work while not having tears running down your face. And you see how much these things mean to people, gosh, sorry!" Lorraine replied: "All of you really care so much. The work you put into these objects... you get them all sorted out and I just think it's amazing."

