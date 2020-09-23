BBC re-aired their popular TV drama The 7.39 starring Sheridan Smith and David Morrissey this week and seemingly sparked a debate among viewers at home. The two-part series, which originally aired in 2014, tells the story of Carl and Sally who meet on their 7.39 train to London Waterloo and fall in love as trouble inevitably looms.

Carl, (David Morrissey) is a married man with two children, while Sally (Sheridan Smith) is engaged to her partner but the two are fed up with their mundane routine and end up falling for each other. The plot subsequently created a moral debate between fans and the ending seemingly left them divided. Beware, spoilers ahead!

What did you think of the ending?

As the final part of the story saw Carl and Sally go separate ways, many took to social media to give their verdict on the ending, as well as their opinion on the couple's affair.

Some were understanding to their situation, with one person writing: "Wrong/right, I thought #the739 was about being human and what might occur if such attraction is followed." Another echoed this thought, adding: "Loved #the739 when it was first on and I still love it. It's so well written, I should hate them for cheating but I end up liking them both."

The BBC drama originally aired in 2014

However, many viewers were against Carl and Sally's love affair, and were unsurprised when the pair's romance came to an end. "Told you these sparks are short lived. #the739," tweeted a viewer. Another fan said: "#the739 #bbc Nothing romantic about this. Serves them both right."

The show is an adaptation from David Nicholls, who also penned BBC's most recent drama, Us. Sheridan Smith spoke about the show on Instagram, writing: "So excited that The 7:39 is being repeated on @bbcone on Monday at 9 pm. It’s a 2 part drama with me, David Morrissey and Olivia Coleman. (My sauciest one to date) hope you guys like it."

