Who is Celebrity Antiques Road Trip star Charles Hanson? The contributor appeared on the show in 2017

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip offers plenty of entertainment just when we need it most. Thanks to episodes now being shown on BBC each weeknight, viewers have the perfect excuse to settle down on the sofa in front of the box. The BBC show, which first aired back in 2011, has seen the likes of Craig Revel Horwood and Jennifer Saunders take part over the years.

In addition to the famous faces appear on the show, many regulars have contributed to the programme, including Charles Hanson – who viewers may recognise from other popular BBC show. But who Charles? Here's all you need to know…

Charles Hanson: bio and career

Charles originally worked as a chartered surveyor before turning his hand to auctioning and TV presenting. The 42-year-old has worked for antique houses across the country including in Cheshire, Staffordshire, before founding his own, Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers, in Derbyshire.

Charles has been in the auctioning business for many years

He's clearly had an impressive career, and his most expensive sell was a Qianlong period Chinese porcelain case for £650,000.

Charles Hanson: family

As well as being busy with working schedule, Charles clearly has his hands full at home. The presenter married wife Rebecca in 2010 and shortly after welcomed their first child, Matilda. Since then, the couple have also welcomed a son, Frederick.

Charles Hanson: Antiques Road Trip

Charles appeared on Celebrity Road Trip twice over the years, joining the likes of ITV's Andi Peters and former Strictly star Debbie McGee. Prior to his work on the BBC show, however, Charles was no stranger to presenting.

He has worked on popular programmes such as the original format of Antiques Road Trip, For What's it Worth, and has made regular appearances on Flog It! He's perhaps best-known, however, for his work on Bargain Hunt, on which he has appeared since 2002.

