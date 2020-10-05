Will Kirk left red-faced as he responds to being The Repair Shop's 'heartthrob' The presenter is popular on the show

The Repair Shop is popular for many reasons. The BBC show often tugs at the heartstrings of viewers with its comforting stories and often tear-jerking moments. But the show is also popular for its team of experts, in particular Will Kirk!

The restoration pro has been on the show since 2017 and has become something of heartthrob among fans, and the presenter was left red-faced recently after being asked about his heartthrob status by Lorraine Kelly.

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk is left blushing live on Lorraine...

Lorraine said to Will: "Now you of course get a lot of attention because you're very good at your job, you're absolutely delightful, and also you are incredibly handsome, I'm sorry I'm just stating a fact! How do you feel about that, because people say you are one of the heartthrob's of The Repair Shop?"

Looking flattered, Will responded: "I've never heard that before," which lead to Lorrain retorting with: "Oh behave!" Will, who was coyly blushing, then added: "But it's always nice to get a compliment... yes, I don't know what to say!"

The Repair Shop star most recently melted hearts of his followers on Instagram by posting a series of photos highlighting his other passion, nature, and how he recently decided to build a hedgehog house, much to the delight of his fans.

Will wrote in the caption: "One of the many things I love about filming in the British countryside is being surrounded by nature. As a huge fan of hedgehogs, I decided to build a hedgehog house. Hedgehogs hibernate between November and mid March, so in preparation I thought I'd make a snug space for the little locals."

The BBC star's followers were full of praise for Will's latest venture, with one person gushing: "Awww! So cute!", while a second wrote: "So thoughtful." A third fan simply said: "Ahhh that's lovely."

