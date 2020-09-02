The Repair Shop's Will Kirk delights fans with exciting news on BBC show The TV star posted the news to his Instagram

The Repair Shop is a weekly highlight for plenty of TV fans thanks to its heartwarming stories and often emotional moments. Although the show's filming was temporarily paused due to lockdown, brand new episodes will be arriving very soon.

One of the stars of the show, Will Kirk, delighted his fans earlier this week when he revealed the official start date for the new series. The restoration expert posted a sweet picture of himself alongside co-stars Jay Blades and Kirsten Ramsay, along with the caption: "New episodes of #therepairshop coming to your screens, Monday 7th September, 4.30pm on BBC 1!"

It seems Will's followers were thrilled with the good news. One person wrote underneath: "Can't wait! The best programme on tv at the moment. Shame it's not on it's usual time slot though!" A second person commented: "Fantastic news. Can't wait, made my day!" While a third added: "Seriously cannot wait for this. We came here when we were on holiday a couple of weeks ago and were so very lucky to see Will, Dom, Brenton and Jay."

Will has become quite the TV favourite since appearing on The Repair Shop. The presenter, who also appeared on other BBC show What To Buy and Why in 2015, has over 46 thousand followers on Instagram, and many take to the comments to compliment the craftsman. Will, who is thought to be somewhere between 30 and 35 years old, is a repair craftsman and expert in wood restoration.

According to his website, he grew up watching his grandfather in his workshop, which inspired him to follow in his footsteps. He then went on to study Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at university before beginning to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London, and joining the BBC show in 2017.

