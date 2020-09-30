Is The Repair Shop star Will Kirk single? Here's all you need to know The TV presenter has gained a lot of attention from viewers at home

The Repair Shop has won the hearts of its viewers since it landed on our screens back in 2017. Described as an "antidote to throw away culture", fans adore the warming and fascinating journeys that participants go through when they enter the shop and see their beloved items restored to their original glory - and furniture expert Will Kirk is a particular fan favourite!

Will, who is thought to be somewhere between 30 and 35 years old, has built up quite the fan base. So, is he single? Find out all you need to know about his love life below...

WATCH: Will Kirk has quite the fan base

Is Will Kirk from The Repair Shop single?

Will Kirk keeps his personal life very private, but has finally revealed that he is engaged to be married! Chatting on Lorraine, the TV personality revealed that he and his wife-to-be should have tied the knot in August, but were forced to cancel.

Lorraine Kelly said: "You are engaged and that's grand! How has the lockdown been for you?" He replied: "I've been putting up lots of shelves, the lovely fiancé has been keeping me very busy! We were supposed to be getting married in August and unfortunately that didn't happen, so we're going to get married next year. Yes, I've been kept busy!

Will's fans often comment on his Instagram pictures

It's not just when he's on TV that viewers enjoy watching Will, his social media is often full of compliments. Under a picture of Will at Chartwell House in Kent, one person wrote: "Be still my beating heart," with another writing: "Beautiful... the location looks nice too!!

Another post of Will's saw him promoting the Love Wins T-shirt, with plenty of his followers compliment his looks. One commenter gushed: "You just couldn't possibly be any cuter!" while another fan simply wrote: "So gorgeous!" Meanwhile, one follower was perhaps more forward, writing: "Come on Will we are all dying to know who are you in a relationship with?"

What else is there to know about Will Kirk?

According to his website, Will grew up watching his grandfather in his workshop, which inspired him to follow in his footsteps. He then went on to study Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts and London Metropolitan University, respectively, before beginning to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London.

Will Kirk on The Repair Shop

Will's first television appearance was in 2013 on Channel Four's The French Collection. Following this, he then appeared on the BBC's What To Buy and Why in 2015 before he secured the stint on The Repair Shop in 2017. He also appears on spin-off show, The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain alongside fellow presenter Jay Blades.

