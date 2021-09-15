Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Will Kirk Are you enjoying the popular BBC show?

The Repair Shop has won the nation's hearts as a feel-good show. For those who are unfamiliar with the format, the BBC One programme sees a group of experts restore precious family heirlooms to their original, stunning glory.

And it seems that one of the experts, Will Kirk, has proved very popular with viewers at home.

But who is he? Here's all we know about The Repair Shop star…

Will Kirk's bio

Will, who recently celebrated 36th birthday earlier this year, is a repair craftsman and expert in wood restoration. According to his website, he grew up watching his grandfather in his workshop, which inspired him to follow in his footsteps.

Will went on to study Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts and London Metropolitan University, respectively, before beginning to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London.

Will Kirk is a hit with viewers on The Repair Shop

Will Kirk's career

After graduating from university, Will travelled to Italy with the Worshipful Company of Painters and Stainers to represent the UK at the annual Salon Decorative Arts Fair and in 2012 he also set up his own London-based workshop. Will's first television appearance was in 2013 on Channel Four's The French Collection. Following this, he then appeared on the BBC’s What To Buy and Why in 2015 before he secured the stint on The Repair Shop.

Will with his Repair Shop co-stars

Will Kirk's love life

Will is a married man! The restoration expert tied the knot with his fiance Polly in August 2021, after being forced to postpone their wedding last year amid the pandemic. The BBC star confirmed the exciting news to his Instagram followers by sharing some gorgeous photos from the beautiful ceremony to his grid.

He looked very dapper on his big day, rocking a blue suit, white shirt, and burgundy shoes. His bride, meanwhile, was positively radiant in a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves and a V-neckline. One photo showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, with their elated wedding guests throwing confetti over the newlyweds.

Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Many of Will's The Repair Shop co-stars were in attendance, including Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher, and Kirsten Ramsay who left the workshop to don their glad rags and celebrate the happy couple's big day.

What else is there to know about Will Kirk?

Will is clearly a popular guy with over 95,000 followers on Instagram. He's also proven a hit with viewers at home. Taking to social media, fans of the show have expressed their love for Will in the past. One person tweeted: "I can't be the only one who fancies Will from #TheRepairShop." While another wrote: "It's such a feel-good programme. And Will is beautiful!"

