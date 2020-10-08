What happened to Julie Reilly from BBC's Murder Case?

Viewers have been gripped by Murder Case, which looks at murder investigations in Scotland. The second episode of the three-part series, which will air on Thursday night, sees detectives look into the sudden disappearance of Julie Reilly. Find out what happened here...

Julie, 47, disappeared from her home in Govan in March 2018, launching a year-long search for the missing woman, including the use of helicopter and diver in order to uncover the truth behind her disappearance and provide justice for her family.

Speaking about the Major Investigations Team, DCI Mark Bell from Police Scotland said: "It’s the difference that you can actually make to the victim’s family in their darkest moments."

Julie's body was eventually found following a confession from her killer, Andrew Wallace, who pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to 28 years in prison. Speaking about the moment Andrew told the police where to look for his victim's body, Mark said: "I went to Barlinnie in Glasgow to meet him and asked him where Julie was — and he told me. It was just a factual conversation. It was a really unique moment in my 27 years of service.

Julie's family spoke at Wallace's court case

"I was surprised he agreed to see me, he could have refused to come out of his cell or do whatever he wanted. He gave me his rationale behind telling me and I accepted that and went away. Within hours we found her, on the first go." Following his conviction for Julie's murder, the presiding judge, Lady Rae, said he was guilty of an "evil and despicable act".

Julie was killed in her home by Andrew Wallace

Julie's daughter, Tiona Hanlon, has since spoken about the documentary. Posting on Facebook back in 2019 when the show first aired, she wrote: "We got a preview of this documentary a few weeks back it’s not the easiest thing to watch but for those that make up what they don’t know or simply loved my mum and was part of her life then I’d give this a watch.

"She deserves all the recognition in the world."It’s my mum people should remember not the animal behind her horrible death. Hope we’ve done you proud."

