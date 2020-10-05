BBC's In the Face of Terror: where is Pierre Torres now? The new documentary starts on Monday

The BBC is set to air the first of a three-part instalment of brand new documentary, In the Face of Terror, on Monday. The new programme will detail the shocking stories of a number of hostages that faced captivity by ISIS back in 2012, including the tragic story of Jim Foley, who was brutally murdered in 2014.

One of the people interviewed for the series is French journalist Pierre Torres, who was imprisoned for ten months in Raqqa. But where is he now? We investigated...

Where is Pierre Torres now?

French journalist Pierre details his account of being captured in the documentary. He describes how he was captured at gunpoint by masked men in Raqqa in 2013, and transferred along with other Western journalists to a prison, where he met Jim Foley. Pierre was held for ten months, finally being released in 2014.

The new documentary begins on Monday night on BBC Two

Of his time in the prison, Pierre told BBC News: "Some of us were coming out of really tough experiences, we all had difficulties and we were all such different characters, but we really teamed up with each other."

Since his release, Pierre has given interviews and recounted his time as a hostage including how he wrote a children's book to pass time that has since been published.

The three-part series documents the lives of those held hostage by ISIS

What is In the Face of Terror about?

The official synopsis for the new programme reads: "This three-part series follows the ordinary people searching for truth and justice following two deadly acts of terror.

"The first, a hostage crisis in Syria that culminated in seven beheadings by a British executioner, later dubbed Jihadi John. The other, a far-right attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 51 people were shot dead in the city's mosques."

When is In the Face of Terror on TV?

The first episode of the documentary starts on Monday at 9pm on BBC Two. Episodes two and three will air over the next two weeks.

