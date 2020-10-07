The true story behind BBC's shocking documentary Murder Case The two-part series unpicks some of the most heinous crimes

BBC's second instalment of true-crime documentary Murder Case is set to air on Wednesday detailing the tragic murder case of Paul Mathieson. The two-part series seeks to give viewers exclusive access to Police Scotland's Major Investigations Team (MIT) as they tackle large-scale criminal investigations.

Episode one, Captured on Camera, details the tragic story of Paul who was brutally murdered in Renfrew, Scotland, in 2018. The 37-year-old father-of-one was walking home alone when he was attacked by his assailant and subsequently killed.

The true crime series is returning for a new series

After his sad death, a five-month murder investigation began which proved difficult for the MIT at Police Scotland due to lack of witnesses and forensic evidence. However, what made the case eventually closed was the attackers trainers that were spotted on CCTV footage.

Jamie Anderson, who is now serving a nine-year sentence, was discovered guilty after police searched his home and found the victims DNA on his trainers. At the High Court in Glasgow, Jamie then admitted to the crime and was initially charged with murder, before being sentenced with culpable homicide.

Paul Mathieson was brutally murdered in 2018

According to the BBC, it is thought the two men knew each other through a mutual romantic relationship, with prosecutor Jane Farquharson QC describing the perpetrator as "volatile and verbally aggressive when under the influence of alcohol."

The official synopsis for the new documentary reads: "Filmed over the course of two years by the acclaimed filmmaker Matt Pinder, this new two-part series goes behind the scenes on some of the most complex and shocking murder investigations in Scotland, shining a light on what it’s like to be a homicide detective.

"Gaining unprecedented access to the unit based in Glasgow, the series stands on the shoulders of this extraordinary group of detectives. From the crime scene to the courts, through illuminating forensic examinations, meticulous CCTV analysis and heartbreaking testimony from victim’s families, the most appalling crimes are unravelled in dramatic real time."

