Get the details on your next Netflix obsession, Bridgerton Will you be watching Netflix's new period drama?

Netflix has released a first look at their much-anticipated period drama, Bridgerton, and we're already obsessed! The series, which was created by Scandal and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes, follows a young woman as she debuts in London society. Find out everything you need to know about the series - and check out the first look snaps - here!

What is Bridgerton about?

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings, committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future."

When will Bridgerton land on Netflix?

Forget A Christmas Prince and get ready for a new Christmas Day watch, as the whole series will land on Netflix on 25 December. Happy Christmas!

Who stars in Bridgerton?

The series also stars Luther actress Golda Rosheuvel, Broadchurch actor Jonathan Bailey and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan among many more, and will be narrated by the one and only Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Is there a Bridgerton trailer?

Unfortunately the trailer hasn't been released yet, but watch this space! The show's Twitter account has hinted what to expect from the show from the perspective of Lady Whistledown in the meantime. It reads: "The Bridgerton family is more than prepared for their eldest daughter, Miss Daphne Bridgerton, to enter the marriage market. Meanwhile, Lady Featherington is shepherding three daughters through the endless events of the season."

