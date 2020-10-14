Netflix announce six brand new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries – get the details We can't wait to watch...

Netflix have announced that six brand new episodes of popular true-crime documentary Unsolved Mysteries will be landing on the streaming platform later this month. The series, which is the second volume in the franchise, will seek to unpick six brand new mysterious cases that have otherwise been left unresolved.

The streaming giant announced the news with a haunting trailer and fans were quick to take to twitter to give share their excitement ahead of the latest instalment.

WATCH: Netflix release gripping trailer for brand new series of Unsolved Mysteries

One person wrote: "Looks good. Hope we find out what happened this season!" Another wrote: "It's disturbing how excited I am for this. I'm hyped!!" While a third simply wrote: "I love this showwww."

The new series will focus on six new cases, titled Tsunami Spirits, Stolen Kids, Lady in the Lake, Washington Insider Murder, A Death in Oslo and Death Row Fugitive. Each episode, with the help of detectives and forensic evidence, will seek to solve each mystery or crime whether it's a murder, suspicious death or supernatural interference.

Volume 2 of Unsolved Mysteries is out later this month

Netflix's version of the show, which premiered its first volume earlier this year, is a new spin on the classic show. Volume one focused on a number of gripping cases including the disappearance of hairdresser Patrice Endres and the murder of Alonzo Brooks, who went missing from a house party in rural Kansas in 2004 and was eventually found dead.

The new series will focus on six new mysterious cases

The official synopsis for volume two reads: "In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries explores more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. What led to the death of a well-respected political insider? Was an unidentified woman found dead in Oslo, Norway, part of a secret intelligence operation?

"Did the sudden loss of lives in Japan’s 2011 tsunami result in supernatural encounters? Perhaps viewers hold vital clues that will help solve these mysteries. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series from the creators of the original docuseries."

