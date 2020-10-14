7 must-watch new shows and films coming to Netflix Need some October recommendations?

The weather has become a little chillier, the nights are getting a little longer, and by the looks of things, the UK is definitely becoming more locked down.

While we spend our time snuggled up indoors, why not try out some of the new shows and films coming to Netflix over the next week? See our top picks here...

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky - Wednesday 14 October

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female K-pop group of all time - and this documentary looks at the never-before-seen moments from the band's journey. Following Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, each member reflects on their incredible fame and the challenging climb to the top.

Are you a fan of BLACKPINK?

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting - Thursday 15 October

Fancy a spooky Halloween special? In this new film, high school student Kelly Ferguson agrees to babysit Jacob, and ends up being recruited into a secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. The synopsis reads: "In order to keep Jacob safe from harm, Kelly teams with no-nonsense chapter Vice President Liz Lerue, tech genius Berna Vincent, creature expert Cassie Zhen and potions master Curtis Critter to defeat a Boogeyman... a glamorous witch... and their legion of mysterious monsters."

Kelly is recruited into a secret society of babysitters

Social Distance - Thursday 15 October

This documentary looks at the bizarre year so far, and how technology helped keep family and friends together. The official sensors reads: "Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection.

Social Distance looks at how we have connected this year

"Through these varied and deeply human stories, Social Distance aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history."

Dream Home Makeover - Friday 16 October

Syd and Shea McGee have been documenting their amazing home renovations on Instagram since 2010 - and now employ a team of 70 and have clients around the world!

"The new show looks at the couple's own lives as they raise their two daughters while building their own dream home, along with the day to day of running a successful business. If you love home renovation shows, this is the one for you!

Check out the new home renovations show

La Revolution - Friday 16 October

Fancy a French drama that isn't Emily in Paris? The period drama's plot reads: "1787, France. While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin - the future inventor of the world-famous ‘Guillotine’ - uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. The disease, quickly spreads amongst the French aristocracy, driving them to murder ordinary people and soon leads to a rebellion… What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told?" Sacre bleu!

Check out the upcoming period drama

Grand Army - Friday 16 October

The official synopsis for this new series reads: "Grand Army tunnels into a generation that’s raging and rising. Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future."

The new show follows five students in Brooklyn

Rebecca - Wednesday 21 October

This adaptation of the classic novel sees Lily James play Mrs de Winter, who ties the knot with widower Maxim de Winter. Arriving at her new home in Manderley, she begins to settle into her new life, until she finds herself in the shadow of Maxim's first wife, Rebecca.

