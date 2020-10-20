BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker apologises after causing minor chaos on show and confusing fans The presenter got a little muddled over timings

Dan Walker caused minor chaos on Tuesday's episode of BBC Breakfast after wrapping up the news programme – 45 minutes too early! The TV star, who was co-hosting alongside Louise Minchin, appeared to forget that the show finished at 9:15am, and instead started signing off at 8:30am.

"That's it, bye," Dan said, before he was quickly corrected by Louise, leaving the pair in fits of giggles.

The father-of-three later took to Twitter to apologise for disrupting viewers' mornings, as he wrote, "I went a bit early" alongside a crying laughing face emoji.

WATCH: Dan Walker makes embarrassing on-air mistake

"Very sorry about that. It seems I have confused a few people out there by losing 45 minutes on #BBCBreakfast," he posted in another tweet. "Apologies all round."

Dan's followers were quick to let him know that he caused slight panic at home. "I thought I was late going out then. I know I overslept but… Funniest you trying to get past it," replied one Twitter user. "Having a bit of a mare today Dan & Lou. LOL," another affectionately wrote.

"Bloomin' 'eck @mrdanwalker I nearly spat mi brew out, thinking I'm late for work! Phew!" another tweeted. One cheekily quipped, "Piers Morgan never does that" while a more sympathetic follower said: "Forgiven, anything that makes us smile is a bonus."

Dan tweeted his apologies after his live blunder

This isn't the first time Dan, 43, has suffered a bit of a mishap in his day job. The presenter had a slight panic on Saturday morning after nearly missing his segment during Mike Bushell's sports bulletin on BBC Breakfast.

"Morning. New record. Got in very late (because of work) last night," he explained on Twitter. "Slept through the alarms. Woke up at 8.21am, made it into position for 8.31am… on-air on #BBCBreakfast a couple of minutes later with @mikebushellofficial."

One fan was quick to ask how he made it into the BBC studio with ten minutes to spare, to which Dan replied: "Hotel about a three-minute jog away [run emoji]."

