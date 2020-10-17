Dan Walker narrowly misses BBC Breakfast appearance for this reason

Dan Walker almost sent BBC Breakfast into panic on Saturday morning after a busy night at work.

Taking to his social media pages to share a selfie, the 43-year-old - who presents Football Focus over the weekend - revealed he narrowly missed his segment during Mike Bushell's sports bulletin.

"Morning. New record. Got in very late (because of work) last night," he explained. "Slept through the alarms. Woke up at 8.21am, made it into position for 8.31am… on-air on #BBCBreakfast a couple of minutes later with @mikebushellofficial."

One fan was quick to ask how he made it into the BBC studio with ten minutes to spare, to which Dan replied: "Hotel about a three-minute jog away [run emoji]."

Viewers also noticed that Dan had appeared a little tired, with one writing: "We were just saying you looked a little tired today." Another remarked: "You did look like you had just got out of bed but hats off to you for making it in."

However, his colleague Mike was quick to applaud Dan on his efforts. "Superbly pulled off. No one would have known @mrdanwalker," he tweeted.

Dan shared this selfie following his dash to work

Dan has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He has also presented popular sports show Football Focus since 2009.

In a wellbeing blog called Sleep Better, the journalist previously revealed he has four alarms to help with his early starts. "3.11am my alarm goes off for BBC Breakfast. I actually have four alarms. 'The Foghorn of Destiny' goes off at 3.11am. 'The Klaxon of Disaster' is 3.14am and if I ignore that, at 3.18am 'Get Up You Massive Horse' will sound. 3.21am is 'Argh'.

Some viewers thought Dan appeared tired on Saturday morning

"I've never got to 'Argh' but sometimes I will stay in bed until 3.18am. I used to work nights in radio and breakfast news reading shifts, so I feel quite used to it and it means I get to spend a good amount of time with the kids."

On how his wife Sarah deals with the alarms, he said: "I live with my wife and three kids in Sheffield, so I try to be fairly quiet in the morning, I don't wake up my wife anymore - I used to be like a drunken elephant, but I'm a ninja now.

"I go to the bathroom, get dressed and leave. If I'm not at BBC Breakfast, I'll get up around 6.15am - I've never been a lie-in type. I don't know if it’s a productivity thing but I always find there's too much to do."

