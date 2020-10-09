BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker celebrates good news with fans The BBC and GMB presenters are in 'war' over TV ratings

Dan Walker has once again revealed that the ratings for BBC Breakfast have continued to stay high after he shared BBC editor Richard Frediani's tweet about their latest figures.

"Another day of @BBCBreakfast dominating morning TV. More viewers throughout the key 8am hour. A peak audience at 44.4% and 2.13 million - nearly a million ahead of any other show," Richard tweeted on Thursday.

Upon seeing the good news, Dan quoted the tweet as he shared his delight over the news. BBC Breakfast airs at the same time as rival show Good Morning Britain.

"Great news from the boss of #BBCBreakfast. Good to know the show is so popular despite stiff competition from 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and 'Paw Patrol'," he said. "Thanks for watching."

However, the message prompted GMB host Piers Morgan to respond as he revealed that the ITV's show has gained more viewers year-on-year.

"Here's the real news: Yesterday, @GMB was UP by a massive 47% in viewers year-on-year (& 37% in audience share)," he said. "You guys @BBCBreakfast were down by 9% (& 2% in share). The stats don't lie, Daniel. Looks like Everybody Loves Piers & Susanna!"

Piers Morgan fronts GMB with Susanna Reid

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Piers revealed that GMB recorded the second-highest ratings in the show's history. "BREAKING: Massive ratings for @gmb yesterday," he said on Instagram. "Second highest in show’s history & UP by 28% year-on-year, with poor old @bbcbreakfast DOWN by 2%. Thanks for watching! "

Dan has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, while Piers joined Susanna Reid on GMB back in 2015.

