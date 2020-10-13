BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and Louise Minchin as you've never seen them before The BBC Breakfast stars got competitive!

Dan Walker and Louise Minchin took part in Children in Need's Act Your Age Challenge on Monday, and we're not sure we've ever seen the famous journalists having quite so much fun!

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty admits job is 'hard work' as she supports important cause

After Pudsey arrived at the BBC studios to deliver a letter to the BBC Breakfast hosts – who were decked out in sportswear - Dan revealed that their challenge was to combine their ages, which added up to 95, and race each other with skipping ropes!

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's Dan Walker makes embarrassing on-air mistake

After being handed the note by Pudsey, Dan could be heard saying: "Thank you very much. It says to Dan and Louise.

"Take both your ages, which is 95, that is how many times you'll have to skip using these ropes."

The journalist added that the loser will have to make coffee and tea in the office!

RELATED: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker celebrates good news with fans

The hilarious moment was caught on Twitter

RELATED: Dan Walker impresses fans with unexpected talent

"The loser has to make coffees or teas every morning on BBC Breakfast. Lots of love, Pudsey," Dan explained before adding: "We accept the challenge."

The pair then battled it out with their ropes, with Louise taking the lead at the very end and winning.

As she won, Louise threw her hands into the air and spun around, smiling from ear to ear.

"I knew it was going to be a question of the hare and the tortoise," she hilariously quipped.

Dan, too, couldn’t help cracking a joke, asking his co-host: "Do you want me to throw my own rope in some furious fashion?"

Better not Dan, those hands need to be in perfect working order for all that tea and coffee making!

Twitter users took to the comment section to leave sweet notes, with one writing: "Fantastic well done Louise," and a second expressing their shock at Dan's height: "OMG Dan is six foot six inches!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.